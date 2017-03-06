Human remains found in yard of Buena Park home Local News Human remains found in backyard of Buena Park home Authorities were investigating the discovery of human remains found in a side yard of a Buena Park home on Monday.

The remains, including bones and teeth, were discovered on Sunday in the 8200 block of Commonwealth Avenue, according to the Orange County Register.

``They're pretty old,'' said Buena Park police Lt. Brad Geyer. ``Probably years.''

A resident discovered the bones while digging in the yard, Geyer said. He declined to give more details until police can launch a thorough investigation.

``There's a lot of work to be done,'' Geyer said.