Armed suspect barricaded for 12 hours in Orange apartment Local News Armed suspect barricaded for 12 hours in Orange apartment Orange police got a knife-wielding man out of an apartment Monday -- on a stretcher -- after a 12-hour standoff, authorities said.

- Orange police got a knife-wielding man out of an apartment Monday -- on a stretcher -- after a 12-hour standoff, authorities said.

The man, identified as Christian Reyes, could be seen being wheeled out of the apartment around 6 a.m.

The incident began about 6 p.m. Sunday with a crash in the 600 block of Glassell Street, where the apparently intoxicated man confronted responding officers with a knife, said Orange police Lt. Dan Adams.

The suspect got back into his car and led police on a pursuit to his apartment building in the 200 block of South Lemon Street, where he abandoned the vehicle, threatened officers with the knife and ran inside his apartment,

Adams said.

The SWAT team surrounded the building and evacuated the building and another next door and crisis negotiators worked to talk Reyes out of the apartment, the lieutenant said.

His removal from the apartment was preceded by a blast. Police did not immediately say if a diversionary flash-bang grenade caused the blast or why the suspect needed medical attention.