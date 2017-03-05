Motorcyclist killed, passenger seriously hurt in Malibu crash

- A motorcyclist was killed and his passenger suffered major injuries when his bike crashed with a Volkswagen Jetta on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, California Highway Patrol officers said Sunday.

The motorcyclist was identified Sunday as William J. O'Hara, 36 of Los Angeles, and his passenger was Stephanie Feng, 28, of Los Angeles, the CHP reported.

The crash was at about 3:35 p.m. Saturday on PCH at Leo Carrillo Beach Road, according to Dispatch Supervisor Bernard Peters of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The Jetta's driver attempted a U-turn, and drove into the path of an eastbound motorcycle travelling at an undisclosed speed. Photos from the scene indicated that the motorcycle was coming down a hill and around a curve, towards the Mulholland Highway intersection.

The impact of the crash caused the motorcyclist, a man, and his female passenger to be ejected from the bike.

O'Hara was pronounced dead at the scene and Feng was taken to UCLA Medical Center by helicopter, according to fire dispatch supervisor Ed Pickett.

The CHP said the motorcycle was a 2004 Yamaha R6.

The investigation closed the center three lanes of the five-lane PCH until about 8:45 p.m. Saturday.

The man driving the Jetta, a 22-year-old resident of Los Angeles, was uninjured and not arrested. It was not immediately known if he was cited.

