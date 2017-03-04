Man killed in officer-involved shooting in DTLA

- A man was killed Saturday in an officer-involved shooting at a Carl's Jr. restaurant in downtown Los Angeles.

Officers received a radio call about 12:30 p.m. about a man armed with a pipe at Broadway and Olympic Boulevard, said Officer Liliana Preciado of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section.

They first tried to subdue the man with a Taser and then an officer-involved shooting occurred, Preciado said.

The suspect was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, she said.

No officers were injured.

The area was shut down for an investigation by the LAPD Force Investigation Division, she said. Officials are interviewing witnesses who might have captured part of the incident on cell phones.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter , Instagram and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.