'Super bloom' of vibrant wildflowers expected in SoCal desert

A "super bloom" of vibrant wildflowers is expected to take place within the next couple of weeks in the Anza-Borrego Desert, located about two hours east of San Diego, according to KPBS.

Nearly 6 inches of rain have fallen in the desert since December, which is twice as much as last year. The extra rainfall has led to dozens of species of colorful wildflower plants that are beginning to sprout.

"The classic field of color plant out there is the dune verbena," Clayton Tschudy, director of horticulture at the Water Conservation Garden at Cuyamaca College told KPBS. "It can cover whole fields with purple, and when you stand out there you can smell its sort of sweet delicate scent."

Tschudy told KPBS his favorite bloom is the desert lily, which he described as "something you'd never expect to see in the desert."

Others blooms include yellow desert sunflowers, woolly Indian paintbrush and the Parish poppy.

"The perfect ingredients for a banner bloom come when we get winter rains and early spring rains periodically so the soil never fully dries out," Tschudy explained. "And when the temperatures are around 50 and up without getting so hot that it kills off the young seedlings."

If you want to check them out, a good place to see the flowers is near the Anza-Borrego Desert State Park Visitor Center, according to Tschudy.

There is also a Facebook page dedicated to all of the blooms popping up.

Read the full report on KPBS.

