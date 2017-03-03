Driver who killed pedestrian suspected of DUI Local News Driver who killed pedestrian suspected of DUI The driver accused of killing a pedestrian and injuring several others in a violent crash near a school is suspected of driving under the influence.

- The driver accused of killing a pedestrian and injuring several others in a violent crash near a school is suspected of driving under the influence.

The crash happened about 2:30 p.m. on 59th Place near Heliotrope Avenue, according to the sheriff's department.



The pedestrians were taken to a hospital. Their conditions were not immediately available. The driver was also taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries and to have blood drawn as part of the crash investigation.

Investigators at the scene say the suspected driver fled the scene after the crash and was arrested a short time later.

No names have been released and the investigation is still on-going.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter , Instagram and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.