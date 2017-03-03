Candlelight vigil honors Elias Rodriguez Local News Candlelight vigil honors Elias Rodriguez A couple thousand people gathered at Cesar Chavez Learning Academies in San Fernando for the vigil to honor Elias Rodriguez.

He disappeared during a powerful rainstorm on February 17 after leaving school. His entire family led the procession from his school down the path the Sylmar teen is believed to have taken the day he vanished. The procession ended at the Pacoima wash and Glen Oaks Blvd where he is believe to have done into the water.



The group threw flowers into the water as a blessing for Elias.



Investigators say the teen called his mother from a friend's phone the day he disappeared, but she didn't pick up because she didn't recognize the phone number. He left a message saying he was walking home. Investigators believe Rodriguez didn't use an overpass but rather attempted to travese the Pacoima wash and got swept away. His body was discovered 8 days later about 20 miles away on a small island in the LA River in Los Feliz, near the 5 Freeway.

The coroner says he drowned.



His funeral is on Saturday. The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with expenses. You can find more information on the GoFundMe efforts here.



