Neighbor helps family escape as fire destroys home

SOUTH LA, Calif. (FOX 11) - A family escaped safely from a fire that destroyed their home in South Los Angeles early Friday morning.
The LA Fire Department was called to a reported structure fire around 4 a.m. in the 1400 block of West 49th Street.
A neighbor used his garden hose to spray the flames as a 9-year-old girl inside the burning house helped save her young brothers.
Nine people in total escaped the fire unharmed.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.