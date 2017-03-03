Neighbor helps family escape as fire destroys home Local News Neighbor helps family escape as fire destroys home A family escaped safely from a fire that destroyed their home in South Los Angeles early Friday morning.

- A family escaped safely from a fire that destroyed their home in South Los Angeles early Friday morning.

The LA Fire Department was called to a reported structure fire around 4 a.m. in the 1400 block of West 49th Street.

A neighbor used his garden hose to spray the flames as a 9-year-old girl inside the burning house helped save her young brothers.

Nine people in total escaped the fire unharmed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.