Search continues for child's body in Hesperia aqueduct after fatal accident Local News Search continues for child's body in Hesperia aqueduct after fatal accident A woman was killed and two children injured after a car crashed into an aqueduct in Hesperia Thursday night, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

Authorities believe there may have been a fourth victim in the car and were continuing their search for the potential missing child in the water Friday morning.

The accident happened shortly after 6 Thursday night when a car veered off the road, went through a guardrail and then landed in the aqueduct below.

Dive crews worked to rescue the passengers in the crash, first pulling a small child from the water who was taken to a trauma center. A second child was found alive in the car and was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

The woman driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released and it was not immediately known if she was the mother of the children in the car.

The search for a possible fourth victim continued until about midnight Thursday before picking up again Friday morning.

HESPERIA:(Update) Vehicle removed frm water. 1 deceased adult recovered. 1 child unaccounted for @sbcountysheriff Dive team continues search — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) March 3, 2017