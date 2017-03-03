1 in custody after police chase in San Fernando Valley

- Police had one person in custody and were looking for another wanted in a chase Thursday night in the San Fernando Valley.

Police were tracking a vehicle with suspected stolen plates in the area of Winnetka Avenue and Valerio Street sometime before 10:30 p.m., according to Officer Jenny Houser of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Division.

The chase turned into a foot pursuit about 10 minutes later after the driver and at least one occupant bailed from the vehicle, ditching it as it rolled out from a freeway underpass.

Police had one suspect in custody and were searching for another in the area of Clybourn Avenue and Lanark Street.