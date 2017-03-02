Slain Whittier police officer honored at public viewing Local News Slain Whittier police officer honored at public viewing Officer Keith Boyer was killed in the one of duty during a shootout with a murder suspect on Feb. 20. He had served 27 years with the Whittier Police Department.

“We always talked and he loved being a police officer and he said, 'you know one day I just may have to give my life' and he would say it tongue and cheek, but it was like he knew,” friend Steve Morin said.

“It’s been surreal hearing his name, seeing his face all over the news and you just go 'I knew him,'” friend Shelly Morin added.

Many in the community knew Boyer as a policeman, grandfather, and a talented drummer.

Jan Edwards, who wore a t-shirt with his badge number, graduated La Serna High School with him in the class of 1981.

“He was a drummer for all the music programs,” Edwards said. “He kept the beat in everyone’s hearts in high school.”

Hundreds of Whittier neighbors lined up to attend the only public viewing service for the officer.

“Anyone who does this job faces these fears and these dangers is a true hero,” neighbor Jan Mendez said.

“I just ask the Whittier community in honor of Keith and in honor of Keith’s family that they keep the love going,” Edwards added.

Officer Boyer's funeral is private for family and law enforcement only.

