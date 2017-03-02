Montebello students and teachers cry financial mismanagement Local News Montebello students and teachers cry financial mismanagement Millions of dollars in budget cuts resulted in a day of protests Thursday in Montebello.

Hundreds of students walked out of class to protest outside district offices on Thursday morning and hundreds of parents and teachers joined in on Thursday night.

The protests happened after the Montebello Unified School District board announced it must make cuts and possible layoffs to make up a $17 million deficit.

Los Angeles County Education officials have also let Montebello Unified officials know they currently face a $15 million deficit next school year as well.

A state senator and two assembly members have called for a state audit. The board has agreed and will release plans to balance the budget in the upcoming days. Some plans could include 319 layoffs.

