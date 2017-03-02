Man upset over recent divorce allegedly sets fire to house in Santa Ana, police say Local News Man upset over recent divorce allegedly sets fire to house in Santa Ana, police say A fire that engulfed a house Thursday in Santa Ana was intentionally set by a man upset over a recent divorce, police said.

The fire was reported about 7:50 p.m. at a two-story, single-family home in the 1000 block of West Washington Avenue, according to Capt. Larry Kurtz of the Orange County Fire Authority.

The intense blaze forced firefighters into a defensive posture and they battled the flames from outside the structure, according to Kurtz, who said no injuries were reported.

Before the fire broke out, officers had responded to a family disturbance call at the house, according to Cpl. Anthony Bertagna of the Santa Ana Police Department.

When they arrived, the man, who is in his 20s, was inside "breaking stuff,'' Bertagna said.

He went to the back of the home and while officers were devising a plan to deal with him, he allegedly set the home ablaze and came running outside, where he was taken into custody, according to Bertagna.

Flames were visible in every window of the home when firefighters arrived, according to a report from the scene.

Crews from the OCFA were assisted at the scene by Orange firefighters. About 30 firefighters responded, Kurtz said.

Despite the allegations of police, the OCFA reached no immediate conclusion about the fire's cause and was continuing to investigate, Kurtz said.

