Cerritos College football player charged with alleged rape of 19-year-old woman Local News Cerritos College football player charged with alleged rape of 19-year-old woman A Cerritos College football player is facing rape charges stemming from an alleged attack on a 19-year-old woman last year, and sheriff's investigators said Thursday there may be additional victims.

Kishawn Holmes, 21, pleaded not guilty Feb. 24 to two counts of forcible rape stemming from the alleged attack at a home in Norwalk last Sept. 8.

According to the criminal complaint, Holmes has a 2014 conviction in a sexual assault case.

Holmes was arrested Feb. 22 and has remained jailed in lieu of $2 million bail while awaiting a March 16 court appearance in Norwalk. On that day, a judge is expected to set a date for a preliminary hearing that will determine if there is enough evidence to require him to stand trial.

The arrest stemmed from allegations of an attack by Holmes on a fellow Cerritos College student who "was apparently working as a student physical therapist for the school,'' sheriff's Sgt. Marvin Jaramilla told reporters.

"All we know is she was in a session setting with him to provide him some sort of physical therapy,'' the sheriff's sergeant said. "Shortly after the session, that's when the incident occurred.''

The session and the alleged attack occurred at a home in Norwalk, Jaramilla said.

"I'm not sure of the exact date she reported it, but it wasn't immediately,'' he said of the alleged victim.

"Based on our investigation, we believe there are other potential victims out there,'' the sheriff's sergeant said.

Anyone who has any information on the case was urged to call detectives at (877) 710-5273; Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS; or send information via email at specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org.

Holmes and another suspect were charged with multiple sex-related counts in 2013 when both were students at Vista Murrieta High School. That case was handled in juvenile court in Riverside County.

Jaramilla said Holmes was ``convicted of multiple sex crimes when he was a juvenile,'' although the latest criminal complaint only alleges that Holmes has a single 2014 rape conviction.

