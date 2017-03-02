Armed carjacking suspect shot by Pomona Police during investigation Local News Armed carjacking suspect shot by Pomona Police during investigation An armed man was wounded by officer gunfire Thursday while Pomona police were investigating a carjacking.

- An armed man was wounded by officer gunfire Thursday while Pomona police were investigating a carjacking.

The shooting occurred around 12:50 a.m. near the intersection of Rio Rancho Road and Auto Center Drive, according to the Pomona Police Department.

Officers were in the area investigating a carjacking involving an armed suspect. As officers were interviewing the victims and conducting an area search, they found the armed suspect, at which time an officer-involved shooting occurred, police said. It wasn't immediately clear what prompted the shooting.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital, where he was displaying stable vital signs, police said.

Consistent with protocol, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Unit will handle the officer-involved shooting investigation, police said.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.