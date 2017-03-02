Armed carjacking suspect shot by Pomona Police during investigation

POMONA, Calif. (FOX 11 / CNS) - An armed man was wounded by officer gunfire Thursday while Pomona police were investigating a carjacking.
The shooting occurred around 12:50 a.m. near the intersection of Rio Rancho Road and Auto Center Drive, according to the Pomona Police Department.
Officers were in the area investigating a carjacking involving an armed suspect. As officers were interviewing the victims and conducting an area search, they found the armed suspect, at which time an officer-involved shooting occurred, police said. It wasn't immediately clear what prompted the shooting.
The suspect was transported to a local hospital, where he was displaying stable vital signs, police said.
Consistent with protocol, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Unit will handle the officer-involved shooting investigation, police said.
