VIDEO: Large boulder along highway blown up by road crews Local News VIDEO: Large boulder along highway blown up by road crews We avoided the latest storm that slammed California this week. But San Diego took a direct hit…and they are cleaning up storm damage near San Diego with explosives. A road crew blasts through a rock slide on highway 78 highway between Ramona and Escondido.

Massive boulders tumbled down during Tuesday's storm that missed up but made a direct hit on San Diego.

Caltrans hopes to have the road cleared by late Thursday morning.

