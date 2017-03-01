FOX 11 Investigates: Dangerous and illegal warehouse parties in LA Local News FOX 11 Investigates: Dangerous and illegal warehouse parties in LA Loud music, dancing and drinking. It looks like any Saturday night club scene, but it's not. It's a party happening inside a warehouse in Los Angeles, and it's not only dangerous -- but it's illegal.

Law enforcement wants to shut them down before another disaster like the Ghost Ship fire in Oakland that killed 36 people, but admit it's difficult for them to track.

When our cameras tried to find one downtown, the advertised address sent us first to a checkpoint where a lookout then told us the actual location.

FOX 11's Victoria Spilabotte reports on this secret nightlife.

