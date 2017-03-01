Los Angeles City Council approves limits on 'McMansions' Local News LA City Council approves limits on 'McMansions' The Los Angeles City Council voted to change building laws to limit large homes built on smaller single family lots and hillsides.

"It was a massive outcry [from the residents of Los Angeles] the issue that people have called us on the most," said Los Angeles Councilman Paul Koretz.

In a 12-0 vote, the council approved an update to the city's Baseline Mansionization Ordinance, applying to single-family homes on lots that are less than 7,500 square feet. Such properties are currently allowed to have floor areas that are 50 percent of the lot size, but under the amendment will be reduced to 45 percent.

"It will be hard to build a box that covers the entire lot under these regulations," said Koretz, who is running for third term in Tuesday's election.

The council also unanimously approved an amendment that creates incentives for building detached garages or placing garages in the rear of a home by exempting them for the first 400 square feet from the size of the home, while garages that are attached at the side will have a 200-square-foot exemption.

"It's too late for me. Way too late for me but I am not going to move," said Gale Degendorfer who lives next door to two so-called McMansions. "This is my dream home. I love this house."

