Carjacker surrenders after wild pursuit with spikes, PIT maneuvers, armed standoff

- Authorities today were in a standoff with a man who led them on a lengthy chase in a reportedly carjacked vehicle to the Redondo Beach area, where officers forced the small SUV to stop.

The approximately 90-minute chase led to Pacific Coast Highway near Palos Verdes Boulevard, where the SUV -- which has a Lyft ride-hailing service decal on the windshield -- was wedged against a curb, its bumper nearly knocked off.

Officers pointed weapons at the vehicle, and the standoff was continuing more than a half-hour afterward.

The unidentified man led officers on a slow-speed chase over surface streets in the South Gate, south Los Angeles, Inglewood and Hermosa Beach areas.

At one point, officers deployed a spike strip, which flattened at least one of the vehicle's tires.

A precision immobilization technique (PIT) maneuver was used to get the driver to come to a stop.

