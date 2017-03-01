Two killed in alleged Fullerton street racing crash Local News Two killed in alleged Fullerton street racing crash Two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday in Fullerton, in which speed is believed to be a factor.

- Two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday in Fullerton, in which speed is believed to be a factor.

The crash was reported at 8:43 p.m. on Rosecrans Avenue, just west of Euclid Street, according to Sgt. Jon Radus of the Fullerton Police Department.

The pair was killed when the 2006 black Lexus they were traveling in crashed into a tree, Radus said. There were no other injuries reported.

The genders and ages of the victims were not immediately available. "Preliminary investigation shows that the Lexus was traveling eastbound on Rosecrans (Avenue) at Camino Loma when the vehicle lost control and

crashed head on into a tree,'' Radus said.

"Speed may be a factor that contributed to the collision as an eye witness reported seeing the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed.''

The intersection was closed for the investigation and motorists were advised to take alternate routes.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.