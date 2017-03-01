CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Burglars raid Hollywood Hills home, $40K in goods stolen Local News CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Burglars raid Hollywood Hills home, $40K in goods stolen Police hoping for clues from the public circulated video today of three burglars in the act at a Hollywood Hills home, where about $40,000 in property was stolen.

The burglary occurred between 6:05 and 6:45 p.m. on Feb. 10 in the 1600 block of Marmont Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

"One suspect knocked on the front door and waited for an answer,'' according to an LAPD statement. "When no one answered the door, all three suspects entered through a back door. The suspects went through each room and ransacked them. They took about $40,000 in property, including jewelry and camera equipment, before leaving the residence.''

The suspects, believed to be between 20 and 25 years old, wore hoodies and gloves and made their getaway in a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Range Rover.

Anyone with information about the case was urged to call (213) 972-2930 or (213) 972-2931 to speak with Detective Bird. After-hours and weekend calls should be directed to (877) LAPD-24-7.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 222-TIPS.

