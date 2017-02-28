Anaheim City Council discusses public safety after off-duty officer clash with teens

- The Anaheim City Council discussed the issue of public safety Tuesday following the clash between an armed off-duty Los Angeles police officer and some teens.

The incident was captured on cell phone video and showed a man firing his gun during the confrontation with the teen. On Wednesday, protesters clashed with police on the streets of Anaheim over the arrest of the teens and not the arrest of the officer.

Tuesday, less than a week following the incident, the Anaheim City Council held a workshop meeting to decide the fate of the community's Public Safety Board. The board is a civilian committee assembled two years ago.

"It just so happen to be a coincidence that we had the workshop today, with the incident so fresh in everyone's minds from last week," said Spokesman for the City of Anaheim, Mike Lyster. "The Public Safety Boards purpose and mission goes beyond any one single event."

The committee is the first in Orange County and was intended to improve transparency between the public and police officers. The current city council will now decide the future of the committee, which could mean keep, dissolve, or replace it.

On Tuesday, the council decided to hold another workshop in April and discuss the findings of a report evaluating the Public Safety Board.

