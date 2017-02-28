Police chase of stolen taco van ends with suspect in custody Local News Police chase of stolen taco van ends with suspect in custody A man driving an allegedly stolen catering company van was taken into custody Tuesday after he fled at the end of a chase in Granada Hills.

The suspect abandoned the van he was driving at the end of a cul de sac and took off running about 7:40 p.m. in the area of Pineridge Drive and McClennan Avenue, near the Knollwood Country Club, according to Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section.

The chase, which began in the area of Glenoaks Boulevard and Desmond Street in Pacoima, lasted about 30 minutes, Lopez said, adding that no officers were injured, although police were investigating if he used the van in an attempt to assault one of them.

Officers contained the area where the man fled and brought in a K-9 unit.

The man was eventually taken into custody, but it was not immediately clear what he would be booked for, Lopez said.

The suspect drove on streets and the Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway before exiting in Granada Hills, according to news outlets, which reported that the van, which was emblazoned with the logo "Epic Tacos,'' also clipped a pickup truck.

