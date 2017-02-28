Lady Gaga to replace Beyonce as Coachella headliner

INDIO, Calif. (FOX 11) - Lady Gaga will replace Beyonce as headliner both weekends of Coachella.
Gaga made the news official Tuesday evening by tweeting an updated lineup.
Let's party in the desert! 🌴✌️🎤 pic.twitter.com/2SYOv7TscF— xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) March 1, 2017
The singer will headline both Saturday nights, April 15 and 22, according to Billboard.com.
Beyonce dropped out of the two-weekend music festival after announcing she was pregnant with twins. She will instead perform at Coachella in 2018.
Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.