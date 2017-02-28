Lady Gaga to replace Beyonce as Coachella headliner

- Lady Gaga will replace Beyonce as headliner both weekends of Coachella.

Gaga made the news official Tuesday evening by tweeting an updated lineup.

The singer will headline both Saturday nights, April 15 and 22, according to Billboard.com.

Beyonce dropped out of the two-weekend music festival after announcing she was pregnant with twins. She will instead perform at Coachella in 2018.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.