Two from SoCal to see President Trump's address to Congress in D.C.

She was barely on the ground for an hour, and Martha Perez of Oxnard was thrilled to be in the nation's capitol.

Perez arrived in Washington D.C. for the President's address as a guest of Congresswoman Julia Brownley. She told FOX 11 she was thrilled to have the opportunity.

"Being an immigrant it means a lot," she said. "When my parents came to this country looking for the American dream none of us expected this would be a part of that. So, having the honor and privilege to walk these halls is something I am still processing."

Perez said she knew the president might say something she didn't want to hear. Comments about a wall or an immigration policy that could threaten her. She was brought here by her parents at the age of one. She's now 25.

She didn't know until she was in high school that she was not legally here.

She says, "If I have the chance to directly respond to that, I would say remember when we're dealing with policies we're dealing with human beings. We're dealing with people's lives and so many times we forget."

Jamiel Shaw Sr. will be there as a guest of the president. The Los Angeles man spoke at the Republican National Convention saying, "Only Trump will stand against terrorists and end illegal immigration."

Shaw's son was shot to death in 2008 when a gang member, in this country illegally, thought the 17-year-old was a rival gang member because of a backpack he was wearing.

We tried unsuccessfully to reach him Tuesday afternoon, but he told us in the past that the president feels his pain. So, no doubt, he's pleased to be there.

As he's told us, "When I talk to him and we had a heart to heart I could see he was really hurt about what happened to my son and he was thinking about what if something like this happens to him or one of his grand kids and he doesn't want that."

