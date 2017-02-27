Catholic church in West Covina vandalized by masked man Local News Catholic church in West Covina vandalized by masked man West Covina police today were investigating vandalism at a church.

Graffiti was spray-painted on statues and other areas of St. Christopher Catholic Church, 629 S. Glendora Ave. shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday.

Security video showed a masked man dressed in dark clothing spray-painting graffiti on the grounds of the church, including on a statue of the patron saint, St. Christopher, and the Virgin Mary.

No arrests have been reported.

"I'm a church-going man myself, and I see this and I am offended by it,'' West Covina police Cpl. Rudy Lopez said in remarks broadcast on FOX 11.

"Why someone feels that they have a right to do something like this is beyond me.''

