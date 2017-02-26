Man found dead on Santa Monica street; police investigating possible link to nearby shooting

- A man was found dead on a Santa Monica street Sunday, and police were investigating any possible link to a shooting several blocks away.

The man was found laying on the ground shortly after 5 a.m. in the 1300 block of 16th Street, and police were summoned, according to SMPD Lt. Saul Rodriguez.

That location is near the UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center, near 16th and Arizona streets.

Paramedics treated the man for a head injury, but he died, Rodriguez said. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Detectives were pursuing a possible link to a 12:45 a.m. report of gunfire 1.4 miles away, in the 2100 block of Pico Boulevard, Rodriguez continued. Police discovered evidence of a shooting there but could not locate any victims or suspects.

Police asked anyone with information to call SMPD detectives D. Larios at (310) 458-8937 or B. Cooper at (310) 458-8478. SMPD can also be reached at (310) 458-8478.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter , Instagram and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.