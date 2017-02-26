LASD investigating after girl allegedly cornered in church restroom Local News LASD investigating after girl allegedly cornered in church restroom The L.A. County Sheriff's department is investigating after a little girl said a strange man cornered her inside a church restroom. Deputies told FOX 11 that the 11-year-old girl was not hurt or touched during the alleged incident.

Deputies told FOX 11 that the 11-year-old girl was not hurt or touched during the alleged incident.

Police were first called to Saint Gregory the Great Parish Saturday Morning after the girl ran for help.

The suspect who has not been identified was arrested after running from the church, and charged with false imprisonment.

Here is the complete statement by the Archdiocese of Los Angeles:

Statement regarding arrest of unknown individual at St. Gregory the Great parish



This morning during an activity at the school a female student reported to school personnel that an unknown adult male had tried to stop her from exiting a parish restroom that is accessible to the public. She was able to get by the individual and informed school staff who immediately called the Norwalk Sherriff's Department. The intruder was arrested and taken off the property by the responding officers.



We thank the Norwalk Sherriff's Department for their immediate response. In accordance to our Safe Environment policies, the parish and school will continue to take all steps to ensure the safety of our parish community.

CAROLINA G. GUEVARA

Chief Communication Officer

Archdiocese of Los Angeles

