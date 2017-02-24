SHOCKING VIDEO: Man is dragged while trying to rescue his puppy Local News Man is dragged while trying to rescue his puppy A man being dragged through the streets of Victorville while clinging to the side of a car-- all to rescue his puppy

Another driver spotted this scene and started recording it on her cellphone.



The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department says this all started at an apartment complex.



The driver is said to have stolen the victim's two-month old pit bull.



When the victim tried to grab the dog, the driver closed the window and drove off at high speed while the man clinging to the side of the car.



Eventually, the driver opened the window and the man fell to the ground.



He was taken to the hospital to be treated for scraped knees and an arm injury.



The car and the puppy have not been found.

