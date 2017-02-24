Rallies held to protest immigration orders from President Trump Local News Rallies held to protest immigration orders from President Trump About a dozen protesters held signs in front of Anaheim City Hall Friday night to protest President Donald J. Trumps controversial immigration policies.

"It is my hope that Anaheim become a sanctuary city where local police do not cooperate with ICE officials," said protest organizer Jeff Rosenblum.

Rosenblum promoted the protest on social media and decided to take action after the president's stepped up immigration enforcement.

"What it is doing is bringing error into the lives of hundreds of thousands of people who are in the Los Angeles area without papers," said protester Dennis Richter who drove from Los Angeles for the demonstration.

The protest comes just 36 days into the Trump presidency. Organizers vow to keep challenging the current administration.

