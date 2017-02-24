FBI joinng search for Elias Rodriguez missing since last Friday

- The FBI is joining the search for a Pacoima teenager who's been missing for a week.



14-year-old Elias Rodriguez disappeared last Friday afternoon after leaving Cesar Chavez Learning Academies in San Fernando during last week's rainstorm.



A helicopter searched the L.A. river this week, but turned up nothing.



Family and friends have also searched, but have not found him.



So now the FBI is lending a hand.



There is also a $50,000 dollar reward being offered by the L.A. City Council for any information that helps find Elias.



If you know of anything that might help, please call the LAPD's Mission station.



