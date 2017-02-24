Undercover 'puppy buy' sting in Riverside

- Riverside County Animal Services officers conducted a "puppy buy" sting operation on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, on Pleasant Street in Riverside, Calif.



The department had been tipped off by a concerned animal advocate that a woman was selling underage puppies by advertising the puppies on free advertising Web sites and/or social media.

VIDEO:





An undercover animal control officer set up an appointment with the woman and met her at her home. The woman is alleged to have tried to sell the plain-clothes officer two underage puppies. It is unlawful to sell puppies less than 8 weeks of age.



The officer cited the woman for two misdemeanors.



Six puppies were relinquished by the owner, plus the puppies' mother, a 5-week-old collie mix. All the animals were examined by Riverside County Animal Services veterinary team members. The puppies are going to be cared for by a foster volunteer until they are old enough to be adopted or transported to a rescue group organization.



To learn more about Riverside County Animal Services, please visit www.rcdas.org

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter , Instagram and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.