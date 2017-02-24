Undercover 'puppy buy' sting in Riverside

By: Shelly Insheiwat

Posted:Feb 24 2017 08:37PM PST

Updated:Feb 24 2017 08:37PM PST

(FOX 11) - Riverside County Animal Services officers conducted a "puppy buy" sting operation on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, on Pleasant Street in Riverside, Calif.

The department had been tipped off by a concerned animal advocate that a woman was selling underage puppies by advertising the puppies on free advertising Web sites and/or social media.

VIDEO:

An undercover animal control officer set up an appointment with the woman and met her at her home. The woman is alleged to have tried to sell the plain-clothes officer two underage puppies. It is unlawful to sell puppies less than 8 weeks of age.

The officer cited the woman for two misdemeanors.

Six puppies were relinquished by the owner, plus the puppies' mother, a 5-week-old collie mix. All the animals were examined by Riverside County Animal Services veterinary team members. The puppies are going to be cared for by a foster volunteer until they are old enough to be adopted or transported to a rescue group organization.

To learn more about Riverside County Animal Services, please visit www.rcdas.org

