Amazon Echo to add CPR and lifesaving skills Local News Amazon Echo to add CPR and lifesaving skills You've likely seen the commercials on TV of people telling their Amazon Echo to turn on the yard sprinklers or the house lights, or some other mundane task…but now you can also ask "Alexa - how to save someone's life?"

The American Heart Association says ‘Alexa’ will give instructions for CPR, heart attack and stroke warning signs.

So a person would say "Alexa, ask American Heart how do I perform CPR" and Alexa will offer the steps of hands-only CPR for someone who suddenly collapses.

The device then tells people to push hard and fast in the center of the chest at a rate of one hundred to one-hundred-twenty beats per minute.

