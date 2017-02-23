Cold case suspect identified through DNA match of relative

By: Shelly Insheiwat

Posted:Feb 23 2017 05:24PM PST

Updated:Feb 23 2017 05:25PM PST

(FOX 11) - New clues lead Costa Mesa police to re-open a  20-year-old cold case.
   
26-year-old Sunny Sudweeks was raped, then killed exactly 20 years ago today.
   
And on Thursday police named a murder suspect.
   
He is 43 year-old Hernandez Tellez, who's believed to be in Mexico.
   
Shortly after Sudweeks's murder, police had taken DNA swabs of 188 men who knew her.
   
Police say Tellez was identified by a DNA match of a relative.
   
Prosecutors are asking the Mexican government for help in finding Tellez.

