Mother killed in El Sereno crash while carrying 2-year-old Local News Mother killed in El Sereno crash while carrying 2-year-old A woman was killed and the 2-year-old child she was carrying was injured Wednesday when they were struck by an SUV in El Sereno, police said.

The crash occurred about 6:45 p.m. in the 5200 block of Alhambra Street, according to Officer Sal Ramirez of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section.

The woman, believed to be the child's mother, was pronounced dead at the scene, Ramirez said.

The child was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

