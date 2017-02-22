Off-duty LAPD officer fires gun during fight with juveniles in Anaheim Local News Off-duty LAPD officer fires gun during fight with juveniles Authorities are investigating a shooting in which an off-duty Los Angeles police officer fired a gun during a fight with several juveniles in Anaheim, but no one was struck and two of the suspects were arrested.

A video purporting to show part of the fight was shared with the FOX 11 Facebook page. (Warning: Video contains graphic language.) Anaheim Police said in a press release on Wednesday: "We are aware of numerous videos being posted on YouTube and other internet sites. We cannot authenticate the validity of these videos as they were not recorded or posted by APD. However, they do appear to depict portions of the incident in question."

Anaheim police said the confrontation began over ongoing issues with juveniles walking across the officer's property.

Officers responding about 2:40 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a fight between a man and several boys learned en route that the man was an off-duty LAPD officer who had ``discharged his firearm and was detaining at least one of the juveniles,'' said Sgt. Daron Wyatt of the Anaheim Police Department.

``Upon arrival, officers contacted the off-duty officer who admitted to discharging his firearm during an altercation with at least two individuals,'' Wyatt said. ``Nobody was struck by the gunfire.''

Because of the firing of the gun, homicide detectives were summoned to conduct an investigation, he said.

``Several juveniles witnessed the incident and were interviewed by detectives,'' Wyatt said.

``The preliminary investigation has resulted in the arrest of two juveniles, one for making criminal threats and battery and the other for assault and battery. The off-duty officer is cooperating with the ongoing investigation and will not be arrested at this time.''

Once the investigation is completed the results will be forwarded to the Orange County District Attorney's Office for review, Wyatt said.

A concurrent internal/administrative investigation is being conducted by the LAPD, he added.

No comment was not immediately available from the LAPD, a spokesman said.