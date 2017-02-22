Driver sought after crashing car into La Puente home, no injuries

By: Jeffrey Thomas DeSocio

Posted:Feb 22 2017 07:52AM PST

Updated:Feb 22 2017 08:01AM PST

LA PUENTE, Calif. (FOX 11 / CNS) - A man on Wednesday drove a car into a bedroom where two children were sleeping at a home in La Puente, but no one inside the home was injured.

The driver fled from the scene of the crash, which occurred at 2:19 a.m. in the 500 block of Duff Avenue, according to Sgt. D. Contreras of the Sheriff's Industry Station.

A description of the driver was not immediately available, Contreras said.

The dark sedan was pulled from the house.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on FacebookTwitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories