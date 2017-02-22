Driver sought after crashing car into La Puente home, no injuries Local News Driver sought after crashing car into La Puente home, no injuries A man on Wednesday drove a car into a bedroom where two children were sleeping at a home in La Puente, but no one inside the home was injured.

The driver fled from the scene of the crash, which occurred at 2:19 a.m. in the 500 block of Duff Avenue, according to Sgt. D. Contreras of the Sheriff's Industry Station.

A description of the driver was not immediately available, Contreras said.

The dark sedan was pulled from the house.

