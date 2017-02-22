50-foot tree falls onto Pasadena home, concerns for another nearby Local News 50-foot tree falls onto Pasadena home, concerns for another nearby A large tree fell onto the attached garage of a Pasadena home on Tuesday, but no one was injured.

The pine tree -- which was at least 50 feet tall -- toppled over about 10:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Zanja Street, said Lisa Derderian of the Pasadena Fire Department.

"Unfortunately, I think we are going to see more of it," she said, in reference to heavy winter rains that have followed years of drought, causing numerous trees to topple in the region.

