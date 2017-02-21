Woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Sylmar

- A woman was killed Tuesday in a hit-and-run crash in Sylmar.

The crash was reported at 6:16 p.m. near the intersection of Glenoaks and Foothill boulevards, according to Officer Sal Ramirez of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Division.

The woman, who police estimated to be between 25 and 30 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A description of the vehicle was not immediately available.

The intersection was closed for the investigation.

