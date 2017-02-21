Former Hotel Cecil recommended for historic-cultural monument status

- The former Hotel Cecil in downtown Los Angeles -- the site of murders, suicides and macabre mystery -- was recommended Tuesday for historic-cultural monument status by a City Council committee.

The Planning and Land Use Management Committee agreed with the Cultural Heritage Commission's vote in December approving the application, finding that it is a representative example of the early 20th century American hotel industry and that its designer, Loy L. Smith, was an important architect of his time.

The hotel -- which served as the inspiration for the 2015 season of the FX show “American Horror Story'' -- is not just known for its architecture.

The building at 640 S. Main St. was called the Hotel Cecil for most of its existence since it was built in 1924, but was recently rebranded the Stay on Main.

When the hotel and the neighborhood near Skid Row hit hard times beginning with the Great Depression, it became known to long-term residents and locals as “The Suicide'' due to the high number of people who killed themselves there, some of whom jumped out windows.

Adding to its macabre legacy is that it was the temporary home of serial killers Richard Ramirez and Jack Unterweger during their murder sprees in Southern California, and it has a long history of murders committed in its rooms.

The hotel made headlines in 2013 when 21-year-old Canadian national Elisa Lam disappeared after checking in. Elevator surveillance video showed Lam acting disoriented and as if she was trying to hide from someone while the elevator appeared to be malfunctioning.

Lam was found dead a few weeks later in the building's rooftop water tank, naked with her clothes floating in the water. Guests had complained about low water pressure and the water tasting funny, which led maintenance workers to investigate the water tank.

Her death -- which the coroner ruled an accident -- brought new attention to the hotel.

Approval of the hotel as a cultural-historical monument will now go before full City Council for a vote.

