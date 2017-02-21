2-year old boy critically injured after falling from 5-story window Local News 2-year old boy critically injured after falling from 5-story window A 2-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition Tuesday after falling from a fifth-story window of a Park La Brea apartment, authorities said.

It happened about 7:45 p.m. Monday at an apartment building at 360 South Burnside Avenue, Sgt. E. Vialta of the Los Angeles Police Department's Wilshire Station said.

A window was left open and the toddler fell out, Vialta said. He suffered injuries to his face and body and required surgery at a hospital.

Detectives from the LAPD's Child Abuse Unit were investigating the fall, Vialta said.

