Child killed by drive by shooter in Pomona

Posted:Feb 20 2017 10:02PM PST

Updated:Feb 20 2017 10:17PM PST

(FOX 11/CNS) - A child was shot and killed this evening in Pomona and police were searching for the shooter, who remained at large.
  
It happened about 6:35 p.m. in the 1100 block of West 11th Street, Pomona police said.
  
The victim whose age and gender were not immediately released pending
notification of kin was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to police.
  
A motive for the shooting was unknown.
  
Anyone with information was asked to call Pomona police at (909) 620-2085. Tipsters also can call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.
 


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories