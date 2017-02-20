Child killed by drive by shooter in Pomona Local News Child killed by drive by shooter in Pomona A child was shot and killed this evening in Pomona and police were searching for the shooter, who remained at large.

It happened about 6:35 p.m. in the 1100 block of West 11th Street, Pomona police said.



The victim whose age and gender were not immediately released pending

notification of kin was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to police.



A motive for the shooting was unknown.



Anyone with information was asked to call Pomona police at (909) 620-2085. Tipsters also can call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.

