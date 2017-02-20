Police searching for missing autistic teen

(FOX 11) - Police and family members are hoping someone has seen a missing autistic teen.
Jaylan milek lewis is fifteen. He disappeared from his home in South L.A. sometime overnight last Thursday.
He is described as five eight with a thin build and may be wearing a Westcheter high hoodie.
He attends a school for students with special needs.
Anyone with any information should call the LAPD.
