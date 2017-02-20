Police searching for missing autistic teen

Posted:Feb 20 2017 09:17PM PST

Updated:Feb 20 2017 09:17PM PST

(FOX 11) - Police and family members are hoping someone has seen a missing autistic teen.
   
Jaylan milek lewis is fifteen. He disappeared  from his home in South L.A. sometime overnight last Thursday.
   
He is described as five eight with a thin build and may be wearing a Westcheter high hoodie.
   
He attends a school for students with special needs.
   
Anyone with any information should call the LAPD.

