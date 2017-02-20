Police searching for missing autistic teen

- Police and family members are hoping someone has seen a missing autistic teen.



Jaylan milek lewis is fifteen. He disappeared from his home in South L.A. sometime overnight last Thursday.



He is described as five eight with a thin build and may be wearing a Westcheter high hoodie.



He attends a school for students with special needs.



Anyone with any information should call the LAPD.

