Police line up to honor fallen Whittier officer

They stood in two straight lines in a hospital breezeway. The flag-draped gurney carried by officers like a casket was carried between the lines to an awaiting SUV. The tears flowed. Officers crying on the shoulders of others was clearly visible. Tough, brawny cops showing their emotional side. They had lost one of their own.

Anaheim Fire Department Batallion Chief Bob McClellan said, “It’s a sad day. It’s a somber thing that we have to be part of and we’re happy to support them, but it’s unfortunate that we have to be here to do this.”

Anytime a police officer, deputy or a firefighter dies in the line of duty men and women show up from various agencies. Many have a strip of black tape across their badges.

The procession moved toward Santa Ana from the City of Orange. First, it traveled under a huge American flag displayed from the extended ladder of an Anaheim Fire Truck. In the basket of the crane two firefighters saluted the fallen officer. Batallion Chief Sean Demetropolis told us, “The public service community is a tight knit group.”

And, with regard to these sort of processions... "Unfortunately it’s been happening more and more. In the last year it’s been very unfortunate. It’s a tough thing for the community. A tough thing for police and fire departments.

The procession went from UCI Medical Center to the Coroner's Morgue in the city of Santa Ana.