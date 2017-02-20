Police need the public's help in finding missing San Fernando teen

- Police on Monday sought the public's help in locating a 14-year-old boy who went missing Friday in San Fernando.



Elias Rodriguez was last seen about 1 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Arroyo Street leaving his school, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.



Rodriguez was described as a 5'4 Latino male with brown hair and brown eyes, weighing approximately 100 pounds.



Detectives from the LAPD's Mission Station asked anyone with information regarding the boy's whereabouts to call them at (818) 838-9800.



Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and YouTube . Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.