Formerly incarcerated workers get second chance Local News Formerly incarcerated workers get second chance In South Los Angeles, big changes are taking place. There are several large developments under construction and many of those projects have chosen to fill a lot of those jobs with local workers-- even if those workers have spent most of their adult lives in prison.

One of those big developments is a Kaiser Permanente medical facility. At the facility, 48% of the construction workers live in the community and some have spent many years in prison.

They say being hired is a life changing opportunity.

Watch the video above to learn the stories of three of those employees and the job opportunities currently available.

The organization helping people get jobs is called 2nd Call and you can read more at their website.