1 police officer killed, 1 wounded in Whittier officer-involved shooting

WHITTIER, Calif. (FOX 11/ CNS) - One Whittier police officer was killed and another injured Monday in an officer-involved shooting.
A suspect was wounded as well.
Paramedics dispatched at 8:17 a.m. to Colima Road and Mar Vista Street rushed three people to an area hospital, where their conditions were not immediately known, according to a county fire department dispatcher.
The victims were two Whittier Police Department officers and a suspect, said Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Information Bureau.
Police were called to the location at 8:04 a.m., according to a Whittier PD watch commander, who disclosed no further details.
According to media reports from the scene, a Whittier Police SUV sustained a shattered driver's side window.
