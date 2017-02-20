1 police officer killed, 1 wounded in Whittier officer-involved shooting Local News 1 police officer killed, 1 wounded in Whittier officer-involved shooting One Whittier police officer was killed and another injured Monday in an officer-involved shooting.

A suspect was wounded as well.

Paramedics dispatched at 8:17 a.m. to Colima Road and Mar Vista Street rushed three people to an area hospital, where their conditions were not immediately known, according to a county fire department dispatcher.

The victims were two Whittier Police Department officers and a suspect, said Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Information Bureau.

Police were called to the location at 8:04 a.m., according to a Whittier PD watch commander, who disclosed no further details.

According to media reports from the scene, a Whittier Police SUV sustained a shattered driver's side window.