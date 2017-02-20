'Not My Presidents Day' protests take place across country Local News 'Not My Presidents Day' protests take place across country Hundreds of protesters gathered on the steps of city hall in downtown Los Angeles Monday morning to denounce President Donald Trump and his policies.

- Hundreds of protesters gathered on the steps of city hall in downtown Los Angeles Monday morning to denounce President Donald Trump and his policies.

On this Presidents Day, demonstrators wanted to send a message that Trump is not their president by chanting and carrying signs.

Anita from Orange County says "never in my 70 plus years have I protested like this. This is not our America."

Similar protests are being held in cities across the country including in Washington D.C., Chicago and New York.

VIDEO OF NYC PROTEST: