Man shot to death in front of wife in Duarte

- A 39-year-old man was shot to death in Duarte as he was walking toward his home with his wife, and the gunman remains on the loose, authorities said Sunday.

He was later identified as Kirinda Lavar Morehead, of Duarte, according to Investigator Rudy Molano of the coroner's office.

It happened at 8:18 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of Bashor Street, said Deputy Kelvin Moody of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

Morehead had just parked behind his wife's vehicle and they started walking toward their home on Mount Olive Drive, Moody said.

A white vehicle pulled alongside him and someone inside fired multiple shots at him. Morehead was hit several times, and was pronounced dead at the scene, Moody said.

The white vehicle was last seen driving west on Bashor, then north on Mount Olive Drive.

Sheriff's homicide detectives asked anyone with information to call (323) 890-5500 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.