Cleanup underway in Santa Clarita after mudflow Local News Cleanup underway in Santa Clarita after mudflow Cleanup is underway in the Sand Canyon Fire burn area following Friday's storm and massive flooding.

Some residents living along Sand Canyon Road were unable to return home on Saturday after a massive mudflow damaged their homes.

"The plan is to get as much mud out [of the house] as possible and see what we can save, then go from there," said Mike Obregon, a neighbor helping to clear out mud. "We are kind of all pitching in to cleanup the area, what's left."

The family who lives in the home did not want to be identified but showed FOX 11 the damage that extended through the entire home and pool in the backyard.

"The family left last night, came back today and found mud that was six inches high," said Obregon.

The family plans to stay with relatives until they are able to return to their home.